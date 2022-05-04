Bela Padilla celebrates 31st birthday with breathtaking underwater photos

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Social Media Specialist/CDN Digital | May 04,2022 - 08:55 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Actress Bela Padilla channeled her inner mermaid in her latest underwater shots taken in Barracuda Lake in Coron, Palawan.

To mark her 31st birthday, the actress shared snippets from her underwater experience on this beautiful island.

“Survived another lap around the sun ☀️ grateful for life and everything I get to see, feel, and experience,” Padilla wrote on Instagram.

Her photos were taken by photographer Martin Zapanta.

Zapanta’s Instagram stories also showed that Padilla spent her vacation in Coron with her non-showbiz beau Norman Ben Bay.

Meanwhile, Bay also shared on Instagram some photos with Padilla that were taken while they were at the Kayangan Lake in Coron and penned a sweet birthday message for her.

“May this year bear fruit for all the work you’ve put in and be as effortless and stunning as you on Kayangan Lake ❤️ Happy happy my love ❤️,” he wrote.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Padilla also penned a heartfelt birthday message to Bay through an Instagram post.

“I wish for you endless happiness and love today and everyday,” she wrote.

Padilla and Bay marked their second anniversary last February 22, 2022.

