Beatrice Gomez pens heartfelt message for her successor Celeste Cortesi

CEBU, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez penned a heartfelt message for her successor Silvia Celeste Cortesi.

On Instagram, the Cebuana beauty queen shared a photo from the MUPH coronation night last Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“To our dearest @celeste_cortesi, we are tremendously proud of you already! The heavens indeed blessed you to be our Miss Universe Philippines 2022 and without a doubt you will do great in representing our country at the 71st Miss Universe,” she wrote.

“Always know that when the crown gets too heavy to bear, WE GOT YOU! Ti vogliamo bene (I love you), Queen,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beatrice Luigi Gomez (@beatriceluigigmz)

The 24-year-old beauty queen bested 31 other ladies in the MUPH 2022 pageant. She also won special awards such as Miss Photogenic and Best in Swimsuit.

Cortesi was also crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018.

For the second time, she is set to represent the country in an international pageant. And this time, on the Miss Universe stage.

RELATED STORIES

Silvia Celeste Cortesi is Miss Universe Philippines 2022

LOOK: Beatrice Luigi Gomez powerful walk for MUPH coronation night

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi shares her win with her mom

/dcb