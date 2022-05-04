Nietes-Ioka rematch set for July 13 in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated rematch between Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and Kazuto Ioka will finally happen on July 13 in Japan, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) announced.

This latest development came a month after the WBO ordered a purse bid between Nietes and Ioka’s camp.

However, according to Nietes’ trusted and long-time trainer, Edmund Villamor, they have not yet received any information about the official date and venue of the rematch which stakes the WBO world super flyweight title currently held by Ioka.

The WBO Championship Committee announced on April 1 the mandatory title defense of Ioka by ordering his promoter, Yosuke Kaneko of TLAROCK Entertainment, and Nietes’ promoter, Richard Schaefer of Probellum to initiate negotiations about the rematch.

Both camps were given 30-days to negotiate and reach an agreement for the purse bid starting at $100,000.

However, the outcome of the purse bid is yet to be announced as well.

What is certain right now is that Nietes has been training rigidly in Cebu to prepare for the bout. Villamor added that they’ve been training regularly way before the rematch’s purse bid was announced.

Nietes and Ioka’s rematch is one of the much-anticipated bouts in Philippine boxing.

On New Year’s Eve of 2018, Nietes became a four-division world champion by defeating Ioka via split decision at the Cotai Arena in Macao, China.

The 39-year-old Nietes then went on a two-year hiatus before coming back with a unanimous decision win against Colombia’s Pablo Carrillo.

Nietes then fought Dominican Republic’s Norbelto Jimenez for the same title which ended in a split draw at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.

Nietes, the pride of Murcia, Negros Oriental is the No. 1 contender for Ioka’s title. He is also the longest-reigning Filipino boxing world champion with a record of 43 wins with 23 knockouts, one defeat, and six draws.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Ioka sports a record of 28-2 (win-loss) with 15 knockouts. /rcg

