Radaza’s camp cries foul over Ahong party’s posters in Olango Wharf posts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) in Lapu-Lapu City has confirmed receiving a complaint from Team Deretso of lone district representative Paz Radaza, accusing Team Ahong-Team Libre of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan of postinig campaign materials in non-common poster areas in Olango Island.

In the complaint that they received dated April 4, 2022, Team Deretso said that the opposing group allegedly installed tarpaulins on a lamppost along the road in Sta. Rosa Port.

For Team Deretso, the act has blatantly violated the Fair Elections Act because the said areas are not identified as common poster areas.

“The government-owned lampposts and their cement base in the stretch of the causeway in Santa Rosa Wharf Olango, City of Lapu-Lapu is not considered as a common poster area nor a private area. Hence, it is prohibited by law to post election-propaganda materials on those government properties,” the complaint reads.

The group asked COMELEC to sanction the candidates under Team Ahong-Team Libre if they refuse to instantly remove the said campaign materials.

Sarno said he has already sent a letter to the candidates involved in the allegation on April 7, 2022, and asked them to reply within ten days.

Sarno also admitted that the Sta. Rosa port posts are not common poster areas.

He encourages the group of Team Deretso to also file their complaint in court.

“In fact, pwede ra gyud na ang complaint nila, og naay violation, tan-aw sa mga kandidatu, mas maayo’g i-file nila largo sa korte kay para naay mapriso,” Sarno said.

Sarno also said that in their reply, Team Ahong-Team Libre denied that they own the campaign materials installed on the lampposts at Sta. Rosa Port.

He said that those came from their supporters and they were also the ones who installed it.

“But they already promised that they will conduct an investigation,” he added.

Sarno clarified that he’s not siding any candidates or party, but due to the constraint of time, he said that they might no longer be able to conduct Oplan Baklas to tear down those campaign materials that were being complained.

“On the part sa Commission on Election, it is the duty to remove that, but considering nga karong panahona busy man sad kaayo ta. Ang atong primary purpose is to conduct the election,” he added.

Sarno, however, assures the complainant that they will act on the complaint if they are no longer busy. /rcg

