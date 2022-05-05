Pagasa: Hot, humid Thursday weather

MANILA, Philippines – Hot and humid weather will prevail in most parts of the country on Thursday, May 5, 2022, due to the easterlies, according to the state weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Grace Castañeda, however, said that rain showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Pagasa added that cloudy skies and rain showers are also expected in parts of the extreme Northern Luzon, particularly Batanes and Babuyan Islands and eastern part of Mindanao.

No weather disturbance is currently threatening the country, Paagasa reported.

gsg

