Godinez, USC dean’s lister, tops PJ Garcia Aquathlon in Pinamungajan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dean’s lister from University of San Carlos (USC) shone in the recently concluded PJ Garcia Aquathlon Challenge 2022, last May 1, 2022, in Tajao Public Beach in Pinamungajan, southwest Cebu.

Albert De Guzman Godinez, a graduating student of University of San Carlos (USC) flexed his winning form in the 2.5-kilometer run, 1K swim, and 2.5K run, participated by more than a hundred athletes by becoming the overall winner.

The 22-year-old Godinez of Lapu-Lapu City proved that he is not just an exemplary student, but also a fearsome athlete on the field.

Godinez, a regular dean’s lister of USC and a student leader of the university’s Supreme Student Council (SSC), finished the race at 39 minutes and 54 seconds to emerge as the overall champion while Marielle Estreba ruled the distaff side at 44:28.

“I joined the 20-29 yrs old category of the PJ Garcia Aquathlon, despite being hectic of my internship and preparing for my graduation requirements, I just trusted my self from the trainings of my coach and my mentor, si Coach Franz Abaño Baguio and si Prince Joey Lee. I didn’t expect myself na ma overall champion ko (I did not expect myself to become an overall champion), all I did is prayed during the race kay grabe ka (because it was really) punishing ang heat of the sun,” said Godinez who is an athlete of the vaunted Omega Triathlon Team.

Aside from competing races, Godinez, a graduating student of Bachelor of Physical Education in USC revealed that he was also competing for Latin honors, particularly for Magna Cum Laude.

“I dedicate these races first foremost to my cousin who died last year and also to my grandparents. It took me lot of perseverance to be here in the present time because I was suffering a lot of pain when they were gone. I also dedicate this to my mom who raised me as a single mother,” said Godinez who topped the 3K local category of the Kadaugan Swim Festival in his hometown.

Meanwhile, the other winning athletes during the race were Jonathan Pagaura and Cianyl Jamae Gonzales in the 20-29 year old category.

Dave Zachary Fernandez and Bencynt Ghail Luague for the 19-below category.

Other winning athletes were Andrea Xayide Gaurana (30-39 years old female), Ian Gerard Rusiana (30-39 male), Mylene Jarina (40-above female), and Richel Sale (40-above male).

RELATED STORIES

Cebuana junior triathlete tops Dumaguete Triathlon’s female category

Bread Warriors team eyes bigger triathlon race next year

Fisherman’s son from Danao makes waves in nat’l triathlon

Remolino, triathlon coach: Cebu’s triathletes’ shine brightly in NAGT in Subic

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy