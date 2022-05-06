Kontra Tikas Movement members pray for clean and honest polls

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Work and Pray for a clean and honest election.”

This was the message of the non-partisan monitoring group Kontra Tikas Movement, which, together with other church groups and organizations in Cebu, held an Ecumenical Prayer Service for a clean and honest May 9 local and national elections at the Cebu Archdiocesan Shrine of San Pedro Calungsod, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Patrick Torres, member of the secretariat for the Kontra Tikas Movement, said among the sectors present include the religious, the academe, and the professionals, and some members of the Cebu Citizens Involvement and Maturation for People’s Empowerment and Liberation (C-CIMPEL), the political education arm of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The group called on the candidates to uphold and promote human rights and for the voters to vote for “God-fearing” candidates.

They also called on the leaders and legislators to be responsive and ensure the well-being of the people they represent.

Before the Ecumenical prayer service, a voters’ education and empowerment seminar was also held where Lawyer Inocencio Dela Cerna shared his experiences during the previous elections.

Discussed during the assembly were various forms of electoral fraud and violence to be watched out for and how to properly document them.

Dela Cerna also informed those who attended the assembly that they may utilize the Emergency Accessible Polling Places (EAPP) if they belong to the senior citizen and persons with disability sectors or if they are pregnant.

The EAPP and the Isolation Polling Precincts are the additional precincts created by the Commission on Elections for the vulnerable sector under the new normal. /rcg

