Cebu group REV UP rallies behind Leni-Kiko tandem

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A group of Cebu-based real estate professionals and Metro Cebu urban poor leaders have formed an alliance to support the election of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis Pangilinan.

Called Real Estate Volunteers and Urban Poor (REV UP) for Leni-Kiko, the newly created group believes that Robredo’s social housing plans, if implemented, will be an important key in fulfilling the dream of poor families to become proud home owners.

“VP Leni plans to prioritize development of government land for socialized housing, and those lands declared already as socialized housing sites by previous administration’s proclamations to be prioritized for development resonated with them since they experienced injustice from local government when their lands were included in redevelopment plans without due consultations, despite holding documents that their land has been declared a “socialized housing site” and without a guarantee of a relocation site,” housing sector convenors Nathaniel Chua said in a statement.

Chua said they also believed in Robredo’s commitment of allotting P50 billion in order to provide socialized housing for the poorest of the poor and in the plans that she presented when she was still secretary of the Housing and Urban Poor Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Emily Cabillada, the group’s co-convenor, said that with her credentials and track record, they were confident that Robredo is the kind of leader who will “deliver her promises.”

“Daghan kaayo siya’g plano pero ang pinakanindot kaayo niya nga plano ang iyang pabahay. Nag-research ko unsa may plano sa ubang candidates, pero based sa akong research, naay capacity si Leni, matinud-anon nga tumanon ang iyang saad kay duna siya’y track record sama sa iyang gibuhat pagka-bise presidente niya,” said Cabillada.

(She has many plans but the most promising plan is the plan on giving homes. I researched about what are the plans of the other candidates, but based on my research, Leni has the capacity, who can truthfully implement her promises because she has a track record such as what she did as being vice president.)

REV UP was created following a series of consultations that the convenors such as another real estate industry player, Marilou Canizares, had with leaders from at least 100 urban poor groups in Metro Cebu.

The group had their first major activity when they joined Ceboom! Grand People’s Rally in Mandaue City last April 21.



