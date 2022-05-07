Cool bike buddies!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another instant celebrity dog was spotted on the streets of Cebu!

Everyone, meet this bulldog named ‘Lab’ and his owner Noel Legaspina.

CDN Digital saw this amazing pair while they were enjoying an early morning ride along A.C. Cortes Avenue in Mandaue City on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Legaspina is a resident of Barangay Looc.

According to Legaspina, he would often bring his 11-month-old dog for a ride as his presence makes his early morning journey more memorable and fun.

He has also made it a habit to dress up ‘Lab’ and make him wear something that is identical to what he is wearing.

“Di man ni sya musugot byaan, mukuyog gyud ni nako,” he said.

(He does not want to be left behind. He would always want to come with me.

On Saturday morning, the duo were on their way to Carbon Public Market in Cebu City because Legaspina needed to run some errands.

And while he attends to his errands, Legaspina said, he would leave Lab behind to make sure that his bike is not stolen.

When he comes back, he would often find netizens taking photos of his pet.

Legaspina said that on some occasion, he would also bring his pet to as far as Danao City in northern Cebu.

Cool, right?

Stay safe, Noel and Lab! See you around!

