DOH-7 reminds voters on health protocols, heat precaution for Election Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Do not forget to bring your own pens when you cast your votes on Monday.

And make sure to also bring water with you to avoid heatstroke.

These are just some of the reminders from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) to voters who are expected to troop to polling centers this Monday, May 9, for the 2022 national and local elections.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of DOH-7, urge voters to comply with existing health protocols to ensure the safe conduct of the elections.

Aside from the proper wearing of face masks, Loreche said, voters should not prolong their stay in polling precincts.

“Limit as much as possible your stay in the polling precinct thus it is sound advice to have your list of candidates ready,” said Loreche.

The DOH-7 official also told voters to bring their own hand sanitizers and ballpens when they vote. It is also important to bring water as a precaution against the heat.

“We would like to add that it would be good to wear light-colored clothing and have water bottles with you to avoid heat stroke,” Loreche added.

Should voters feel sick or unwell before going to polling centers, DOH-7 advised them to undergo testing and isolation.

“Should you feel unwell before the actual election date, best to isolate and have yourself tested. If rapid antigen test or (RT-PCR) test is negative, and you really want to practice your right to vote, make sure that you avoid crowds, wear a mask properly, and minimize the time in the polling area and upon arrival at home, to isolate self,” said Loreche.

Around 5.2 million voters in Central Visayas will be casting their ballots this Monday for the 2022 national and local elections, based on statistics from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The upcoming polls will be historic since it will be the first time the elections are held during a pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec recognizes Cusi wing as ‘true, official’ PDP-Laban

Cebu City EOC’s assurance: No lockdown after elections

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy