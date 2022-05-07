Pagasa: Bring umbrella, fan, water when you vote on May 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Don’t forget to bring your umbrella, fan, and water when you go out to cast your vote on elections day, May 9, 2022.

The state weather bureau Pagasa stationed in Mactan, Cebu, on Saturday, May 7, said that based on their latest weather forecast, Cebu is expected to have a fair, hot weather on Monday due to the prevailing Easterlies or winds coming from the east, passing through the Pacific ocean, that brings warm and humid weather in the country.

Jhomer Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist, told CDN Digital that the expected heat index on Monday could range from 38 to 39 degrees Celsius that falls under the extreme caution category. Under this category, the public is advised to be mindful against heat stress and heat stroke.

Heat index is the human discomfort index perceived by humans as the temperature affects the body. Eclarino said the highest temperature on Monday will be felt from 10 am to 3 p.m.

“If mag-ulan, naa tay mga passing na light rain showers, pero dili kana siya magdugay, siguro less than 30 minutes ra,” he said.

Eclarino said some of the basic tips for those who will be lining up in poll precincts to cast their votes on Monday is to to vote early or late in the afternoon, avoid intake of hot beverages, wear light-colored dress or shirts, and avoid prolonged exposure to the direct heat of the sun.

RELATED STORIES

Comelec – Cebu: ‘We’re 101% ready for May 9’

As polls approach, 7 areas in Cebu tagged as ‘areas of concern’

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy