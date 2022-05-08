Netizen shares quick aerial video featuring Fuente Osmeña Circle, CCLEX

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here is a quick video by netizen Michal Sagonoy that will make you love Cebu City even more!

Sagonoy’s latest video is a reminder of how beautiful the Queen City of the South is.

Aside from its beautiful sceneries and sumptuous food selections, Cebu City also takes pride in having the longest bridge in the country – the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway.

The CCLEX was formally opened to the public last April 30. And Cebuanos are very eager to finally cross this 8.9 kilometer bridge that links Cebu City in mainland Cebu to Cordova town on Mactan Island.

And Sagonoy made sure to share this milestone online.

In his latest video, Sagonoy shared aerial shots taken from the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City and the CCLEX.

Fuente to CCLEX ‘FROM FUENTE CIRCLE TO CCLEX REAL QUICK’ WATCH: Ka-Siloy Michael Sagonoy shares these beautiful aerial shots of Cebu. And this time he features two iconic spots in Cebu City, the Fuente Rotonda and the newly opened Cebu-Cordova bridge. Hinay-hinay makita nato ang kalamboan sa atong dakbayan! 🎥: Michael Sagonoy/IG via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Saturday, May 7, 2022

With its opening, CCLEX is seen cut travel time from Cebu City in mainland Cebu to Lapu-Lapu City where the Mactan Cebu International Airport is located.

Here’s the toll prices at the CCLEX.

