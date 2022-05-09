Cebu City Jail Male Dorm PDLs cast vote in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –A total of 857 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDL) of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory exercised their right to vote on Monday, May 9, 2022.

But 245 more registered PDLs were not able to cast their vote due to the cut-off time set by the personnel of the Commission on Elections here, said Jail Superintendent Jose Abueva, head of the Cebu City Jail Dormitory.

This facility houses 6,412 inmates. However, there were only a few inmates who registered to vote for the May 2022 elections.

“Actually, during the registration period, we have sent communications to Comelec for the registration of PDL, however, we have not received feedback. Probably, it is because we are still in the pandemic,” Abueva said.

The voting started at 7:50 a.m. and ended at 2:00 p.m.

Here are some photos of PDLs voting at the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory:

