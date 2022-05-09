Comelec, sitting as NBOC, suspends canvassing, to resume Tuesday afternoon

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), suspended the canvassing of votes on Monday afternoon.

“At this point, we are still awaiting electronic transmission of the results and, therefore, this canvass is hereby suspended to resume tomorrow at one o’clock in the afternoon,” Comelec Chairman Saidamin Pangarungan said.

The Comelec convened past 3 p.m. on election day, around four hours before voting ends at 7 p.m.

The Comelec will be canvassing votes only up to the senatorial positions. The presidential and vice-presidential votes will be canvassed by Congress when it resumes session on May 23.

Earlier, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said the country’s new senators may be proclaimed by May 15 to 16, citing previous polls.

For local positions, the Comelec may already proclaim the winners as early as the evening of the election day on May 9 up to May 10, he added.

There are a total of 18,100 national and local posts up for grabs in this year’s elections.

