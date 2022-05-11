Two seamen are new pols proclaimed mayors in Bohol

By: Leo Udtohan - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 11,2022 - 10:00 AM

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol, Philippines — Two seamen, who were newcomers in politics, were proclaimed mayors of two municipalities in Bohol province on Tuesday.

Roman “Amoi” Bullen, 65, was declared mayor of Dauis town. He garnered 14,380 votes against his rival Josever Sumaylo who got 11,701 votes.

In an earlier interview, Bullen, a master mariner or captain, said he wants to improve waterworks, tourism, health, and livelihood in the town.

“I will eradicate the dynasty in Dauis,” said Bullen.

Another seaman, Edgardo “Boy” Arcay, was also proclaimed mayor of Panglao town.

Arcay got 13,650 votes while his opponent, Aya Montero-Caindec, had 9,591 votes.

“I am inspired to serve the people of Panglao. I look forward to serving you,” he said.

Arcay’s daughter Maxelle said that her father’s victory was a manifestation that the people of Panglao wanted change.

“My papa, like a seaman, sailed through rough seas. There are times when it was uncomfortable and scary. But like a seasoned ship captain and pilot, he stayed the course and reached his destination to become the mayor of Panglao — a victory of the people,” she shared on Facebook.

