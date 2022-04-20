Cebu bride wears mother’s 40-year-old gown to her own wedding

CEBU CITY, Philippines–She had tried wearing her mother’s wedding gown on several occasions when she was still a little girl.

Loufel Pasaol – Sicat said she so loved the gown that she had been dreaming of wearing this to her own wedding.

And she just did.

Loufel wore the 40-year-old gown of her mother, Marylou, to her Christian wedding last April 11, 2022.

And to give it a fresh look, Loufel had a white veil made to go with it.

She said that the gown was a perfect choice for her wedding especially since she and her husband, Joseph, had very little time to prepare for their big day.

They only had one week to prepare for their wedding. Yes, just one week.

“Civil raman unta mi kay wala ako mga igsuon nya last minute dili diay pwede ang judge miss. Mai gane nakapag ra paagi hehe bakante ra mga venue and suppliers gilahos nalang intimate wedding,” she shared with CDN Digital.

And while she was busy with the other preparations for her wedding, Loufel said, she made sure to also bring the gown to the shop of Cebuano designer Lemuel Rosos for some adjustments.

Loufel said she also thought that wearing her mother’s wedding gown was the best way to honor her late father, Felizardo, who died in 2014.

She said that it had been her father’s dream to walk her down the isle. And while he was not physically present on her wedding day, Loufel said, she knew that her father was with them in spirit.

“So Loufel thought of this special way to honor and to still make her beloved father be a part of the most important day of her life, and that is to wear her mom’s exact wedding dress when she married him, the dress was designed and made by her mom’s good friend Myrisia Roble 40 years ago,” ClickedwithLove Studios said in a Facebook post as they also shared some photos of Loufel wearing her mother’s gown.

But the gown’s journey does not end here.

Loufel said she plans to preserve the gown so she can also pass this on to her daughter.

