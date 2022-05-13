Disinfecting schools used as polling centers in Mandaue nearly done – CDRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has started disinfecting the 29 schools that were used as polling centers during the May 9 elections.

Buddy Alain Ybañez, CDRRMO head, said it was already their third day today, May 13, and they had already disinfected more than half of the polling places used.

Ybañez said they used spraying, misting, and fogging in disinfecting the schools.

He also said that they were not just disinfecting the classrooms used as precincts but also the hallways and gymnasiums.

He said all schools would probably be disinfected within this week.

The classes will resume on Monday, May 16 after it was suspended for two weeks from May 2 to May 13 because of the elections.

Ybañez said that the Department of Education Mandaue City Division had also asked them to disinfect the schools.

“Pero atoa gyud anaa dili lang sa klase as we all know mao gyud nay protocols, practice nato sa city basta naay activity like our vaccination, everyday gyud na after sa operation ato disinfect,” said Ybañez.

Ybañez said that no individual with a fever was reported to have voted during the election.

/dbs

