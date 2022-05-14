PhilHealth contribution hike starting June retroactive from January

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) said the increase in contributions starting June would be retroactive from January.

This means that on top of increased contributions to be deducted from an employee’s salary starting next month, PhilHealth members would also have to pay a 1% additional premium for the months of January until May.

Starting June, the premium rate collection will be at 4%, the state health insurer earlier announced.

In its Advisory No. 2022-0010, PhilHealth said members and employers who have already paid their contributions at 3% during the months prior to the premium rate hike starting next month “are advised to generate the corresponding Statement of Premium Account for the paid periods so they can settle the 1% differential payments/remittances until December 31, 2022.”

The 4-percent premium rate means that for those earning P10,000 and below, a P400 monthly premium would be collected.

The contribution will range from P400 to P3,200 for those with a monthly basic salary of P10,000.01 to P79,999.99. It is a flat P3,200 for those who earn P80,000 and above.

The increase in contributions is provided under the Universal Health Care law, which mandates that the premium rate shall increase by increments of 0.5% every year starting from 3% in 2020 until it reaches 5%.

The premium contribution hike from 3% to 3.5% was supposed to be implemented in January 2021 but was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

