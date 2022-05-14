Mariel Padilla shares happy post wearing a pink OOTD

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This OG pink lover is very happy!

For the first time in about three months, Mariel Padilla was again able to wear her pink OOTDs.

And she made sure to share online photos that she took of her kikay self in a pink OOTD while she was enjoying her vacation in Spain.

“Yehey pwede na ulit mag Pink!!! #PinkloverOG,” she wrote on IG.

Mariel recently left for Spain with her grandparents and two daughters for a vacation, their first family trip outside of the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This kikay online seller is a self-confessed pink lover. But because of the election season, she opted to refrain from wearing her favorite pink clothes since her husband, Robin, was seeking election for senator under the UniTeam that uses green and red as its official color.

Pink, on the other hand, is the campaign color for Vice President Leni Robredo.

And now that the elections are over, Mariel is again able to wear her favorite clothes.

‘OG PINK LOVER’LOOK: Mariel Padilla is glad that the elections are over and she can finally wear her favorite color,… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, May 13, 2022

“Yes babe favorite natin na color,” Robin wrote as comment to Mariel’s IG post.

Enjoy your trip to Spain, Mariel and kids!

READ: Mariel Padilla speaks of her decision to be an online live seller

/ dcb