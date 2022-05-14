Carmen police to launch Kapehan, Sari-Sari store projects soon.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Carmen police have again stepped up efforts to gain the trust of the public as they are set to launch their Kapehan and Sari-Sari store projects soon.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of Carmen Police Station, said that they would officially launch their “Kapehan sa Pulis ug Katawhan” and “Tindahan Mo, Ablihan ni Tsip” projects this May 19, 2022.

“Ang purpose ani is mafeel sa tawo nga approachable ang mga pulis ug we are one with them. Over the years, naay di maayong nahitabo diha sa Carmen police station wherein ang isa ka pulis diha sa una kay gidakop og IMEG. Ever since adto, ang trust sa tawo diha sa Carmen police medyo ubos-ubos na gyud sya,” Gingoyon said.

(The purpose of this is to let the public feel that police are approachable and we are one with them. Over the years, there was an incident that happened in Carmen police station wherein one officer was arrested by IMEG [Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group]. Ever since that incident happened, the trust of the public toward Carmen police had lowered.)

Gingoyon said that anyone could stay or visit their Kapehan station 24/7. Of all the ideas, Gingoyon said that they settled for coffee as most Filipinos were fond of it.

“Tindahan Mo, Ablihan ni Tsip” in Carmen

Further, Gingoyon said that they were targeting at least one beneficiary per month for their “Tindahan Mo, Ablihan ni Tsip” project.

Their station, particularly his officers from the intelligence department and the Women and Children’s Protection Desk, are assigned to choose the beneficiaries for this program and they target those marginalized individuals of Carmen.

“Tukuran namo og tindahan, mini store lang, unya mupalit sad mi og grocery items og utanon para iyahang ibaligya…Bahala na si nanay or si tatay nga iroll iyang halin para ma sustain ang ilang negosyo,” he added.

(We will construct the mini store and we will buy and provide the grocery items and vegetables to the beneficiary. It is up to them how they will manage their proceeds to sustain their small business.)

Carmen police coordinated with various stakeholders for these activities. Gingoyon said that they were also willing to accept donations for this project.

/dbs

