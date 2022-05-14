Cebu City Summer Fun Run on May 15 is a go — organizers

CEBU CITY, Philippines— It’s all systems go for Cebu City Summer Fun Run of Coco Running at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) tomorrow, Sunday, May 15.

The running event which is in collaboration with the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) has attracted 1,100 runners as of this writing, according to veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

“We have 1,100 runners for tomorrow’s running event, including our grassroots athletes. We’re now setting up the start and finish area’s arc. It’s all systems go for tomorrow’s running event,” said Juarez.

This annual running event is already in its fourth year, after skipping two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will serve as the second footrace organized in Cebu City after it re-opened sports to the public in February, two years after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The foot race, which starts and finishes at the CCSC oval, will feature a 10-kilometer, 5K, and 3K distance. The top three finishers will receive cash prizes, while all enlisted runners will receive a finisher’s medal, refreshments, and race bib.

More than a hundred athletes of CCSC’s grassroots training program will be seen in action in tomorrow’s foot race. CCSC Chairman John Pages allocated certain number of registration for CCSC’s grassroots program to provide exposure to young and potential athletes in competitions like this foot race.

Gun start is at 5:30 a.m. for the 10K, followed by the 5K at 5:40 a.m., and 5:50 a.m. for the 3K distances.

Photo caption: The staff of Coco Running are setting up the Cebu City Summer Fun Run’s arc which serves as the start/finish area inside the Cebu City Sports Center for the foot race tomorrow. | Photo from Joel Juarez.

