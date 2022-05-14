SEA Games: EJ Obiena wins pole vault gold, sets new record
HANOI — Ernest John Obiena didn’t deny everyone of a chance to glimpse his world class talent, winning the 31st Southeast Asian men’s pole vault gold in record fashion on Saturday.
Amid the hazy sky in the drizzly afternoon at My Dinh Stadium, Obiena waited for all his competitors to finish their preferred heights before going for the 5.40 meters — high enough to win his second straight gold.
https://twitter.com/INQUIRERSports/status/1525420625531392000
Then in another one-shot attempt after talking to his coach, Obiena cleared 5.46m with plenty to spare, setting a new Games record and bettering his own mark of 5.45m.
“I really wanted to break that (Asian) record, you know. You don’t know how many chance I get,” said Obiena.
RELATED STORIES
Moving on from controversy, EJ Obiena thrives in pressure to deliver SEA Games gold
EJ Obiena gets ‘closure’ after getting cleared by COA on liquidation issue
Inquirer’s special coverage of the Hanoi SEA Games 2021.
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.