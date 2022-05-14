SEA Games: EJ Obiena wins pole vault gold, sets new record

HANOI — Ernest John Obiena didn’t deny everyone of a chance to glimpse his world class talent, winning the 31st Southeast Asian men’s pole vault gold in record fashion on Saturday.

Amid the hazy sky in the drizzly afternoon at My Dinh Stadium, Obiena waited for all his competitors to finish their preferred heights before going for the 5.40 meters — high enough to win his second straight gold.

Then in another one-shot attempt after talking to his coach, Obiena cleared 5.46m with plenty to spare, setting a new Games record and bettering his own mark of 5.45m.

After talking to his dad Emerson, EJ went for personal best 5.94m but thrice failed.

“I really wanted to break that (Asian) record, you know. You don’t know how many chance I get,” said Obiena.

