Mariel Padilla shares relatable mom experience while traveling with kids

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Traveling with kids is always fun.

But the experience becomes more exciting when a parent, especially a mom, is left to take care of two super active kiddos during the trip.

Celebrity mom Mariel Padilla could very well relate to this.

Mariel is now in Spain with her daughters, Isabella and Gabriela, for their first trip outside the country since lockdowns were implemented as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And they have been visiting various places in Madrid in the last few days.

Mariel shared snaps from their trip.

“1st photo ootd… 2nd photo my reality. 🤪entry ko for Mother Of The Year 🤣,” she wrote as caption to two recent photos that she shared online.

In the first photo, the actress and vlogger can be seen looking gorgeous in her OOTD as she frolics in Madrid.

The second photo would show her “mom reality.”

Other celebrity moms like Sarah Lahbati and Neri Miranda commented that they too could relate to Mariel’s “Mother of the Year” experience.

But they never complain.

And this is just one of the reasons why moms are always the best! They still find time to look good while taking care of the kiddos!

