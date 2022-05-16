Two most wanted persons in Mandaue nabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Police arrested the two most wanted persons in Mandaue City, who are both facing rape cases.

Arnel Guanzon, 32, who was No. 1 on the list of most wanted persons in Mandaue City, was arrested last May 16, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, deputy city director for operations of the Mandaue City Police Office, said Guanzon was arrested in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, at 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

Oriol said the warrant of arrest was served to Guanzon, who did not resist arrest.

Guanzon is from Barangay Canduman in Mandaue City.

On May 13, police arrested a 42-year-old man, who allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter, in Dunggoan, Danao City at around 11:30 p.m.

Oriol said that the man was the second most wanted person in Mandaue City.

He also said that the warrants of arrest served on the suspects were issued by Judges Allan Francisco Franciano and Marie Dee Seares of the Regional Trial Court Branch 83 of Mandaue City.

Oriol said that the alleged rape incidents happened last year.

He said that most wanted persons were evaluated by the seriousness of their crimes and its impact to the community.

“Ato nang gievaluate ang mga kaso nga naabot sa mga court niya ato pang iqualify. Dili man ta makabasta-basta makaqualify sa 10 most wanted kundi magdepende sa gravity sa offense niya usa pa sa gitan-aw ang impact sa maong kaso sa community labi na ning rape, homicide,” said Oriol.

(We evaluate the cases that has reached our courts to qualify. We cannot just easily qualify the 10 most wanted because it will depend on the gravity of the offense of the accused and we look at the impact of the case in the community, especially rape and homicide.)

/dbs

