114 crime incidents recorded in Cebu City from March 25 to May 10 — CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 114 crime incidents were recorded in Cebu City since the start of local campaign elections or from March 25 to May 10, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Ma. Theresa Macatangay, Cebu City Police Office information officer, said that of the 114 incidents, 95 were already solved, 9 were cleared, and the 10 remaining incidents were under investigation.

Of the 114 incidents, majority were theft with a total of 69 incidents followed by physical injuries with 24, robbery with 12 incidents, murder and rape with four incidents, and one with carnapping involving motorcycle.

In comparison to 2016 and 2019 elections, Macatangay said that there is a significant difference in its count. In 2016, they recorded 589 incidents and in 2019, they had 320.

As Cebu City went through various restrictions on movements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Macatangay said that,perhaps, this was one of the factors in the drop of number of crime incidents here.

For her part, Macatangay said that they woould continue to program their crime prevention and crime solution initiatives in possibly continuously lowering the crime occurrence in the city.



Further, Macatangay also hoped that the residents would also help authorities in lowering the occurrence of crimes here.

“Siguro, kaning pag institutionalize sa giobserve nato nga mga protocols. I don’t know if this will be part of our lives na or at some point it will be lifted. But as long as naa na sya, atoang i implement. I think, mao ra man gyud nay totally makaingun tag significant change and difference with the previous years na ninglabay concerning ani nga election,” Macatangay said.

(Perhaps, this institutionalizing in observing the protocols is the reason for this. I don’t know if this will be part of our lives or at some point it will be lifted. But as long as this is here, that is what we will implement. I think that is what we can really call a significant change and the the difference with previous years concerning the election.)

But as far as the Cebu City is concerned, Macatangay said that there were no election-related incidents that transpired in the city and the entire conduct was peaceful.

