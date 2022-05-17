Police: Still no clue to identity of killers of Tungasan councilor Sadam Quiros

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 17,2022 - 02:08 PM
The late Tungasan Barangay Councilor Jose "Sadam" Quiros was laid to rest at the Sta. Rosa Public Cemetery on May 15 in Barangay Sta. Rosa in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City. | Contributed photo

Tungasan Barangay Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros was laid to rest at the Sta. Rosa Public Cemetery on May 15. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen in Lapu-Lapu City admit that they still do not have the names, photos, and backgrounds of the at least three men who are believed to be behind the killing of Tungasan barangay councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros last May 8.

Police Major Judith Besas, information officer of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said security cameras that were installed on parts of the island failed to capture what happened on the evening of May 8 because these were either defective or were experiencing connectivity glitch.

Besas said Internet signal is a major concern in Olango Island.

However, she assured the family of Quiros that they are doing their best to get to the bottom of his killing and apprehend his murderers.

Quiros was laid to rest at the Sta. Rosa Public Cemetery on May 15.

Before that, members of his family went to see Mayor Junard Chan at City Hall on May 11 to express their dissatisfaction on how city police is handling the investigation of his case.

Chan made a promise to give justice to the death of Quiros, a close ally of Rep. Paz Radaza.

A Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) also created last May 11 to focus on Quiros’ murder case.

Besas said they continue to find leads that would help them identify and locate the three suspects.  They have been talking to some witnesses who were able to give a physical description of the suspects.

They also continue to look into Quiros’ background to especially determine if he received death threats prior to his murder or if he engaged in an argument with anyone.

She, however, admitted that the investigation process will take time.  It would have helped if CCTVs on the island were able to capture what happened on the evening of May 8 or documented what the suspects looked like or where they went after the killing.

As of this writing, Besas said, they continue to pursue personal grudge as motive in Quiros’ killing.

Quoting accounts from witnesses, police said, two men approached Quiros while he was in a food stall in Barangay Tungasan. A third suspect acted as lookout. / dcb

 

