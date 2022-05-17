SEA Games: Filipino pair snares gold in muay thai

By: Lance Agcaoili - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 17,2022 - 08:34 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Islay Erika Bomogao and Rhichein Yosorez won the first gold for the Philippine muay thai team in the women’s wai kru and mai event on Monday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at Vinh Phuc Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Bomogao and Yosorez scored 8.68 to rule the event, beating Vietnam and Thailand.

The pair edged hometown bets Thi Diem Trang Pham and Thi Bich Lieu Pham, who scored 8.56 to settle as runner-up.

Thailand’s Mawadee Heetnoo and Thanawan Thongduang got the bronze with 8.35 points.

The Philippines placed second in 2019 with Iredin Lipatan and Rusha Mae Bayacsan falling short to Thailand.

