Mandaue public schools to hold physical graduations

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—All public schools in Mandaue City will hold face-to-face graduations at the end of this academic year.

According to Adeline Suarez, DepEd- Mandaue City’s Schools Governance and Operations Division Chief, all schools will hold physical graduations, although there are some parents who still opt for virtual graduation.

Suarez said all face-to-face activities are consulted to the parents. The consultation for the conduct of graduation is ongoing, she said.

“Hybrid ilang graduation, naay uban nag face-to-face naa poy magjoin virtual,” said Suarez.

Edgar Espina, one of the spokespersons of the DepEd-Mandaue City, said they will still be discussing the final procedures to be implemented based on IATF protocols, especially since COVID-19 is still around.

Espina said there is no need to apply to the region for the conduct of physical graduation as all 45 public schools already have safety seals.

Suarez said the safety seal that is given by the DepEd Region 7, is a certificate that signifies that the school was inspected by the local government unit and DepEd and also means that the school has complied with the IATF protocols to implement face-to-face classes.

Public school classes are scheduled to end on June 24.

For private schools, Suarez said, a few have expressed intentions to conduct physical graduation. Only 10 private schools in the city have safety seals.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, the chairman of the Committee on Education, for his part, wants graduation to be conducted physically.

“It’s been long overdue na gyud. Kani bitaw’ng graduation, giatngan baya gyud ni sa parents and the students. [It is] one of the most [important] events in their lives,” he said.

“I, for one, would like to suggest we have to have face-to-face graduation, observing safety protocols gihapon,” added Sanchez.

Sanchez said that the Mandaue City College will actually hold physical graduation at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

He said about 139 students will graduate this year.

