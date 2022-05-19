Rama orders intensified anti-dengue operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has ordered intensified anti-dengue operations following the rise dengue cases and deaths in the first half of 2022.

In a phone conference, Rama said he had instructed the convening of stakeholders such as the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), Cebu City Health Department (CHD), and the Department of Health (DOH) to address the situation.

The mayor notes that it is not the first time he has experienced a dengue outbreak in his many terms as mayor and so a system has been set in place to actually address any outbreak.

“I have already instructed Sonia Empinado to take the lead. Gather stakeholders, CCMC, City Health, DOH. And I wish that the City Council, (Vice Mayor) Dondon (Hontiveros) to take iniative on the matter,” he said.

The mayor said that part of the city’s programs that would be activated would be the search and destroy operations, misting, disinfection, and clean-up drives.

“But no fogging, unless absolutely necessary,” he said.

The mayor does not encourage fogging because of its detrimental effects to the respiratory health of the people.

While the city addresses the dengue outbreak, Rama said that anti COVID-19 measures would continue as the pandemic has not ended yet.

He said that the Omicron subvariant detected in Western Visayas was a reminder that wearing of face masks, social distancing, and disinfection must continue.

“Dili gyod iignore ang COVID (COVID must not be ignored) because it has already been detected, the so-called subvariant. It has to be side-by-side,” said Rama.

Meanwhile, residents have been asking the city government over stagnant floodwater in their area including Barangay Basak Pardo.

Rama said that dengue carrying mosquitoes breed in clean water, but he understood that stagnant floodwater would bring about other forms of diseases.

He said that drainage was part of his plans for his first 100 days on his upcoming term starting June 30, 2022.

He assured the public that drainage concerns would be addressed.

