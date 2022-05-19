Mandaue Mayor Cortes to address rise in dengue cases in city

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes will meet with the City Health Office (CHO) to tackle the dengue cases in the city and find ways on how to address them.

The Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit in Central Visayas (RESU-7) earlier reported that Mandaue City ranked third behind Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City with the highest number of dengue cases here this year.

Based on the RESU-7’s report Mandaue City has 214 dengue cases as of May 7, 2022.

Cortes said they would assess the status of the city regarding dengue.

The mayor has also stressed the importance of cleaning the house and the surroundings to avoid dengue.

Earlier, Percy Mendoza-Pongasi, CHO dengue coordinator, said that they had expected the cases to increase this year.

Pongasi also said that most of the dengue cases in the city were kids.

She said they had also been doing misting and education campaigns against dengue in the city’s barangays.

They are also encouraging residents who are experiencing fever to go to the barangay health center.

Residents are also encouraged to avail of the free dengue testing offered by the office.

