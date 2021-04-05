Mayor Cortes of Mandaue positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday April 5, 2021.

In his Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Cortes said he experienced COVID-19 like-symptoms on April 4, 2021 and that was why he had himself swabbed which the result came out positive today.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Cortes’ executive secretary, said the mayor experienced sore throat and slight fever yesterday but as of now the mayor is asymptomatic.

Cortes said that the city’s government services would continue.

He also encouraged the public to continue to follow the minimum health protocols at all times.

Cortes also asked the public to pray for him and for a fast recovery.

According to Ibañez, Mayor Cortes last reported for work on March 31.

He said he spent the Holy Week with his family, but he did not know if the mayor went somewhere in those days.

Ibañez said Cortes and his wife first lady Sarah Lea Walker Cortes underwent the swab test together, but the wife tested negative for the virus.

Mayor Cortes has been under home isolation since yesterday and separated himself from his family.

Ibañez said the members of the family had not experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.

He said that the drivers and househelpers would also be tested for the virus. Contact tracing is also ongoing.

Ibañez said Mayor Cortes could not figure out where he got the virus.

The city hall was already been disinfected on Monday evening.

As of April 4, Mandaue City, based on the data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), has a total of 862 active cases.

