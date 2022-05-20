Devon Seron on 29th birthday: ‘That was a fantastic year of strengthening myself’

CEBU, Philippines—Former ‘PBB’ housemate Devon Seron reflected on her life’s journey for her birthday.

The actress turned 29 on Friday, May 20, 2022.

In her birthday post, Devon acknowledged the past year was a “year of strengthening” herself.

“Despite all the roller-coasters in my life, I have enjoyed and have always looked forward to my growth. The Lord has been kind to me. I can’t thank God enough for giving me such a wonderful life. That was a fantastic year of strengthening myself,” she said.

She thanked her followers and friends for their warm greetings on her special day.

“Love to all for remembering me on my special day! Cheers to a new year in my life! #29 💝,” she wrote.

Last year, fellow actor Kiko Estrada confirmed his breakup with Devon. The actress is yet to speak publicly on the matter.

