LTO-7 to have more district, licensing offices

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will soon be getting two additional Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) district offices in Liloan and Alcoy which are seen to expedite the regional agency’s operations.

LTO-7 Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, said the requests to form two new district offices had already been approved.

He said these requests were from the proposals of Cebu 5th district Representative Duke Frasco and Cebu 2nd district Representative Wilfredo “Willy” Caminero.

Caindec said the creation of these two additional LTO district offices, backed by a law, would mean that LTO could operate more efficiently as these offices would have their own budget and plantilla positions.

He noted how hard it had been for the LTO-7 to expedite their resources just to expand their services to their extension offices over the past years.

“Under aning mga opisinaha will have their own plantilla or sweldo so dili nato mapikas ang mga resources sa mga already existing LTO (offices),” he said.

([Those who are] under these offices will have their own plantilla or salary so we will not divide the resources of existing LTO [offices].)

He said they were just waiting for the formal information and specifics coming from the Department of Transportation and LTO central office.

“Di lang nako macontain ang akong excitement kay it has been about two years of working with our esteemed lawmakers to make sure that we are able to work together for the bill to be passed and signed by the President,” he told members of Cebu media in a press briefing on Saturday.

(We cannot contain our excitement because it has been about two years of working with our esteemed lawmakers to make sure that we are able to work together for the bill to be passed and signed by the President.)

Caindec’s term as LTO-7 director will end by June 30 as President Rodrigo Duterte’s leadership also expires by the end of next month.

Moreover, the outgoing LTO 7 chief, also said that the proposed creation of full licensing center offices in Bohol and Dumaguete already got a go-signal.

He said the place itself for the proposed full licensing office in Bohol was already physically complete and that they were just waiting for the installation of computers and other IT equipment before the office could finally start its operations.

Lastly, Caindec also announced that the New Registration Unit (NRU) applications made by motor vehicle dealers from May 11 and earlier had already been processed and completed by the LTO.

He said they had already secured a certification from their chief of the NRU.

He said they hoped to put to rest the concerns of the people that they would have to wait up until six months for their new vehicles to be registered.

