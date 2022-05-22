Carbon Sunday Market launched

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After having three soft openings, the Carbon Sunday Market has been officially launched to the Carbon community and the Cebuanos during a ceremony held at the Carbon Market Bagsakan Area and interim market on Sunday afternoon, May 22, 2022.

Joel Aba, public relations head of the Cebu2World Development, Inc., the entity behind the Carbon Sunday Market, said the initiative would provide an avenue to display Cebu’s various local flavors and products.

Aba said that this weekly event would capture the locals and tourists and would aim to preserve the Cebuano culinary culture; it would also aim to invigorate the Carbon community as a whole, he said.

“For a month now, the Sunday Market has also made a way for Cebuanos to also see the recent developments that have happened in Carbon through the Modernization Project,” he said.

During the event, Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam topnotcher Mark Allen Armenion was also recognized for bringing pride to Cebu through his exemplary performance in the licensure exams.

Armenion, a University of Cebu graduate, landed as the No. 2 topnotcher of the February 2022 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam.

Armenion, who worked as a kargador in Carbon when he was a student, received P50,000 from the Cebu2World Development Inc./Megawide and a stall in the would-be modernized Carbon market.

Megawide President Louie Ferrer and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, led the launching event.

Ferrer also led the turnover of its two donated dump trucks to the City.

Also present were newly elected Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia, outgoing Cebu Vice Mayor and newly-elected councilor Dondon Hontiveros, councilor Joel Garganera, Atty. and incoming councilor Rey Gealom, Carbon Lambo President Zosimo Potot, Cebu City United Vendors Association president Maria Pino, and Ermita Brgy. Captain Mark Miral.

Rama, in his speech, said he as long as he was the city mayor, he would continue to support the works for the Carbon modernization project, as he personally thanked Ferrer for the efforts of the Megawide to bring development to Carbon.

Before the launching of the Carbon Sunday Market, a thanksgiving Mass for the newly elected City officials was also offered at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

/dbs

