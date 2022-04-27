Nico Bolzico recreates Catriona Gray’s historical turn” in a funny video
CEBU, Philippines— Nico Bolzico pulled off another hilarious video on Instagram.
This time, with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.
In the video, Bolzico tried to replicate the beauty queen’s “historical turn.”
Bolzico did the pasarela to greet Gray and then gave her a handshake before striking a pose.
Gray couldn’t help but laugh.
“here is only one way to greet @catriona_gray …
In case it was not obvious, I was trying to replicate her historical turn!” he wrote.
The post has already reached over 53,000 likes as of this posting.
Nico is known for his funny videos on social media as well as his pranks with his wife Solenn Heussaff.
/ dcb
