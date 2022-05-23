Cooper steps down as Azkals coach

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) will announce a new head coach for the Philippine men’s national football team or the Philippine Azkals after Scott Cooper stepped down as the national team’s head coach on Sunday.

The PFF in its website post announced that Cooper has stepped down as the Azkals’ head coach after four years of serving the national team.

No less than the PFF national team committee chairman Dan Palami thanked Cooper for his great contributions to the Philippine football after serving with them since 2018.

“We thank coach Scott for sharing his knowledge, time, effort and making great sacrifices to our men’s national team program,” said Palami in the PFF website’s post.

“We had our share of challenges handling the team and competing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in charge, we were able to secure commitment from players who we believe can help us in achieving our goals. We wish coach Scott all the best in his future endeavors,” he said.

Cooper was likewise grateful for the opportunity to coach the Azkals.

“I would like to take the opportunity to wish the Azkals all the best for the future,” said Cooper.

“It was a pleasure working with all the staff and players. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Palami for his trust and support and Stephan Schrock and Neil Etheridge for their unwavering support.”

The PFF is set to make an announcement on the new head coach of the PMNT in the coming days as the Azkals prepare for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers from June 8 to 14 in Mongolia.

Cooper joined the PFF in 2018 after being appointed as the senior team adviser for the Azkals. He then was tasked to oversee the Azkals’ training camp for the preparations in the 2018 AFF Championship and 2019 Asian Cup.

In 2019, Cooper was assigned as team manager after the 2019 Asian Cup and helped the Philippines earn its highest FIFA World Cup point total. He also served as as the head coach of the Azkals Development Team.

/dbs

