Loisa Andalio is bf Ronnie Alonte’s staunchest cheerleader

CEBU, Philippines— Loisa Andalio proved that it makes a big difference when you become the biggest cheerleader for someone you love.

Ronnie Alonte shared on his Instagram page photos of his girlfriend and actress Loisa being his staunchest cheerleader during the Star Magic 30th All-Star Game.

Photos and videos of Loisa’s candid reactions while cheering for her boyfriend are circulating online. Fans and even curious netizens were delighted by the actress’ energy during the game.

The actor captioned his post with red heart emojis.

Some even called Loisa the game’s MVP or the ‘Most Valuable Partner.’

Indeed, the celebrity couple was one of the biggest scene-stealers.

READ: Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte celebrate 5th anniversary with romantic beach getaway

A video showing Loisa immediately rushing towards Ronnie after a fall also went viral on social media. She went to comfort him with a hug or a kiss.

Loisa wore a yellow NBA Lakers jersey with leggings and cute blue colored pom-poms in her hand.

She cheered and danced with utmost joy with every point Ronnie and his team made.

Loisa also took to her Instagram page to share some of the shots from the event.

“Hindi ako mag sasawang icheer ka 🥹✨

nakakaproud!!! 🥰💜 MY MVP!!!!!! ❤️‍🔥🏀 @iamr2alonte,” she wrote as the caption.

The game was held last Sunday, May 22, at the Araneta Coliseum. /rcg