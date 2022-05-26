Rematch: Donaire-Inoue fight slated on June 7 in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International boxing promoter Richard Schaefer is excited to see two boxing superstars in Nonito Donaire and Naoya Inoue clash on June 7, 2022 at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Schaefer, president of the international boxing startup Probellum, is mighty proud to put up together this blockbuster rematch between two bantamweight champions fighting for a unification of their world titles.

“Probellum launched only eight months ago and has already been a key player in making sure the rematch between Donaire and Inoue becomes a reality. I am incredibly excited for this fight, so too are Donaire and Inoue and the whole of boxing cannot wait for it,” said Schaefer in Probellum’s press statement.

The rematch between Donaire and Inoue is one of the most anticipated bouts this year. Both boxers met in November 2019 which turned out to be a classic slugfest ending with a unanimous decision win for Inoue, but he paid a steep price.

Donaire gave Inoue a hard time during their bout. Both boxers fought toe-to-toe with Inoue emerging as the winner.

However, Inoue later revealed that he suffered a fracture on his right eye socket or orbital bone after getting hit with Donaire’s punch.

After losing to Inoue, many believed that it was the end of Donaire’s illustrious boxing career. However, it was a start of a renaissance of a new chapter of his boxing career.

In 2021, Donaire unseated French-Morrocan WBC world bantamweight champion Nordie Oubaali to become world champion anew by scoring a stunning fourth round knockout. He went on defending his title against mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo and duplicated another fourth-round knockout in December.

“Our first fight was brutal and amazing, it was a classic, but the rematch is going to be even better. I am heading into this monumental fight with a new mindset, because the first contest with Inoue was an awakening for me and I now know I can defeat him,” said Donaire.

“I am incredibly grateful for the work of Richard and Probellum in helping to make this fight a reality because it is not only the fight I wanted, but the one the world wanted as well. June 7, in Japan, is going to be a special evening for the sport and make no mistake, it will end in a Donaire victory.”

At 39, Donaire is the oldest current world champion with a record of 42 wins, 28 knockouts, with 6 defeats.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Inoue remains unbeaten at 22 wins and 19 knockouts. After his match with Donaire, he went on defending the WBA and IBF world bantamweight titles against Jason Moloney, Michael Dasmarinas, and Aran Dipaen. He knocked out all three opponents.

The June 7 rematch is co-promoted by Schaefer who also serves as Donaire’s promoter and his Japanese counterparts from Ohashi Promotion and Teiken Promotions.

/dbs

