Wenceslao, welterweight journeyman, joins ARQ Boxing Stable

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable formally signed welterweight journeyman Rodel Wenceslao which paves the way to revive his boxing career.

Roger Justine Potot, ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer told CDN Digital that they officially signed Wenceslao into a promotional contract.

This as the 29-year-old Wenceslao passed a series of tests to determine if he’s deserving to be on their boxing stable or not.

Wenceslao didn’t disappoint ARQ Boxing Stable when he scored an impressive win last May 21 in Engkwentro Singko’s co-main event at the Bonifacio R. Bacaltos Sport and Cultural Center in Sibonga town, South Cebu.

He made his opponent, the veteran Mark Sales, quit on his stool before the third round started. It improved Wenceslao’s record to 16 wins with 7 knockouts along with 19 losses and 2 draws.

His first bout under ARQ Boxing Stable was nothing short of being impressive. He dominated his six-rounder bout against Jhun Ryan Quimbo and went on winning by unanimous decision.

However, ARQ Boxing Stable wants to see more before they decide to sign him. Wenceslao delivered when he defeated Sales.

Despite his subpar record, the ARQ Boxing Stable has been yearning to revive his career because of his huge potential.

“He has shown his dedication and love for the sport of boxing by bringing in his hard work everytime we train strength and conditioning. He’s never absent,” said Potot who believes that Wenceslao can re-write his boxing career now that he is under their fold.

“He has the desire to improve and get better despite his early career losses. I always tell him everytime we train to continue this kind of attitude of working hard and focus on getting better everyday. Don’t mind the doubters and naysayers,” he said.

For Wenceslao, he is honored and thankful for the opportunity to become part of this growing boxing stable in Cebu which features top-notch prospects like OPBF champions in John Paul Gabunilas and April Jay Abne.

“Dako kaayo ang akong pagpasalamat nga part na jud ko sa ARQ boxing stable ug matagaan na ko og maayo nga mga duwa. Number one kong magpasalamat ni sir Jason Arquisola nga iyaha na jud kong gidawat sa ARQ Boxing Stable,” said Wenceslao of Kananga, Leyte.

(I am really grateful for ARQ boxing stable and that I can be given a chance to improve my fighting skills. First, I would thank Sir Jason Arquisola that he accepted me to join ARQ Boxing Stable.)

“Akong promise sa akong promoters ug mga trainers nga padayon ko maningkamot ug maayo nga makabawi ko sa akong mga kapildihan sa una ug pulihan nako ni ug mga kadaugan sa mga umaabot nga duwa,” he said.

(I promise my promoters amd trainers that I will continue to try my best to come back from my losses before and to win my coming fights.)

Earlier this year, ARQ Boxing Stable signed two promising prospects in Bryan Jamse Wild and Ramel Macado Jr. which also impressed in their previous bouts.

