Kumbati 11 set for Oct. 30; Vicelles, Mangubat in fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 11th installment of the “Kumbati” boxing series of the Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) will be happening on October 30 at the IPI compound in Mandaue City, Cebu.

No less than the OPSI Vice President Jerome Calatrava revealed the official date of their highly-anticipated boxing series that featured the best boxers of the famed Omega Boxing Gym.

Although the complete fight card has yet to be announced, Omega Boxing Gym’s head trainer Julius Erving Junco told CDN Digital that world-rated Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles would be featured in the fight card along with Tomjune “Wardog” Mangubat, Franco Serafica, and Benny Cañete.

Vicelles, 25, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat recently climbed higher in the world light flyweight rankings, improving his chances to land a world title shot soon.

He is currently ranked No. 8 in the WBO, No. 5 in WBC, and No. 12 in the IBF. The hard-hitting Vicelles holds an unbeaten record of 14 victories with eight knockouts and one draw.

Vicelles scored a last second knockout victory against erstwhile unbeaten Jerven Mama in the co-main event of “Kumbati 10” held last July at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

Vicelles will likely be going to be put in another acid test in his road to become a world champion.

Meanwhile, the 23-year old Mangubat who sports a record of 14-2-1 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockouts will be featured in the undercard.

The Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon native is on a three-fight winning streak. He defeated Reymond Empic, Ryan Maano and Ernie Sanchez in the process.

On the other hand, the 25-year old Serafica (6-1-0,3KOs) and the 20-year old Cañete (3-0-0,2KOs) also fought and won in last July’s Kumbati 10 undercard against Jeffrey Stella and Jimpol Dignos respectively.

Both boxers are expected to be pitted with tough foes in the undercard of Kumbati 11.

/dbs

