Maria Gigante’s national costume speaks of religious diversity

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Maria Gigante, Cebu’s representative for the Miss World Philippines 2022 pageant, shines beautifully in her national costume made by Cebuano designer Axel Que.

And aside from its intricate design, Que’s latest creation also speaks of religious diversity.

On Instagram, Que explained the story behind this masterpiece, the newest addition to his collection of stunning national costume creations.

Que said the costume transforms Gigante into Reina Mora, a symbol of religious diversity and representation.

“By the 16th century, Islam was widespread and thriving in the heart of the Philippines as the first mono-theistic religion practiced by Filipinos. The use of yellows and browns symbolize the Sun, the beauty of nature and the rich resources of the Philippines. The abundant use of gold and precious stones are a symbol of prosperity,” he wrote.

Que also made a bright yellow headpiece to go with his creation.

“This design echoes the identity of its designer as a Muslim Filipino and reflects the aspirations of its muse for her people to thrive in diversity. This is an ode to our history and our people,” he added.

