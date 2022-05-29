Transport groups in Cebu to President Duterte: Thank you for helping us

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Transport groups here in Cebu have expressed their gratitude to outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for the programs that the government has implemented that have benefited their sector.

In an open letter from the Region VII-Central Visayas Group of Transport Operators, which was signed by 29 transport group representatives, they said that the valiant leadership of Duterte had led to the proper implementation of the PUV Modernization Program and Service Contracting Program of the whole country.

“Ang Central Visayas po ay isa sa mga nangungunang nagpapatupad ng PUV Modernization Program; dahil sa programang ito nakapagbigay kami ng maayos, ligtas at kumportabling sasakyan para sa mga mananakay,” the letter stated.

(Central Visayas is one of the leading areas that has implemented the PUV Modernization Program; because of this program, we have given an proper, safe, and comfortable vehicle for our passengers.)

Aside from this, the program also helps in reducing pollution, gives permanent jobs and benefits to drivers and conductors, and has improved the lives and income of its members and operators due to consolidation and fleet management system which decreases the costs and problems of the business.

They added that despite the different calamities that they experienced, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the devastation of super typhoon Odette, and the oil price hike, the sector was able to overcome all of this due to the implementation of the Service Contracting Program or also known as “Libreng Sakay Program” and the Fuel Subsidy Program.

“Dahil sa Service Contracting Program o Libreng Sakay Program at Fuel Subsidy Program, naiwasan ang pagkalugi at posibilidad sa pagsara ng aming mga negosyo. Tinulongan ninyo kaming bumangon,” it added.

(Because of the service contracting Program or Libreng Sakay Program and Fuel Subsidy Program, we avoided getting bankrupt and the possibility of closing our businesses. You helped us to recover.)

RELATED STORIES

LTFRB-7 bares complete routes for ‘Libreng Sakay’ in Cebu

Montealto: Libreng Sakay may extend to July 10

‘Libreng Sakay’: Gov’t told good intentions are sometimes bad

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy