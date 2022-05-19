LTFRB-7 bares complete routes for ‘Libreng Sakay’ in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, the additional and complete routes of the “Libreng Sakay” in Cebu as more transport service cooperatives and transport corporations have joined the program.

In a post in its official Facebook page, LTFRB-7 said 22 routes in Cebu City to Mandaue City and vice versa are currently open for the Libreng Sakay under the Service Contracting Program.

These are the routes:

Cebu City Hall – IT Park Banawa – Panagdait Guadalupe – Carbon Laray-Inayawan- Colon and vice versa Bulacao-SM City Labangon- SM City Basak, Ibabao-Colon Talisay- Parkmall Talisay-SM Seaside via SRP SM Cebu- SM Seaside Talisay City-MCIA Pit-os, Talamban – Colon via Echavez (13C) Apas, Lahug- Ramos-Carbon (17C) Labangon-Ayala-Colon-Cebu City Talamban- Colon, Cebu City Guba-Cebu Business Park Banawa-Carbon (O7B) Apas- Lahug-Jones- Carbon (17B) Oprra-Carbon route Cebu City Hospital Loop service (southside) Cebu City Hospital Loop service (northside) Mandaue City Hospitals Loop service

LTFRB 7 director Eduardo Montealto, Jr. earlier said that the “Libreng Sakay,” or free ride service program, will cater health care workers and the general public in the region and may extended to July 10 since some of the commissioned vehicles in phase 3 of the program were not able to start on time.

According to Montealto, they have already listed 692 PUVs in phase 3 as of May 14. There are 347 modern public utility jeepneys, 219 public utility buses, and 126 tourist vans plying the region’s numerous routes.

As of now, the LTFRB has also assigned vehicles to freely transport passengers in four designated routes in Lapu Lapu City, seven routes going to and from southern Cebu Province and other seven routes going to and from northern Cebu Province.

