Say hello to Skyfam’s second child, Sevi!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Skyfam finally has a name for their secondborn son.

Kryz Uy and Slater Young introduced Sevi to the world in an Instagram post by Kryz on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The vlogger and influencer gave birth to Sevi last May 21 and shared their delivery journey in a vlog uploaded on May 25.

In the vlog, the couple said that they were still thinking of a name for Scottie’s little brother.

They finally came up with the name Sevi.

“Mom, dad and baby Sevi at one week old☁️,” said Kryz.

While everyone was busy gushing over Sevi, Slater showed how Scottie, the couple’s eldest, enjoyed not the attention of the family, but a lechon’s leg.

“Scottie eats lechon leg… wait for mommy’s reaction,” he said.

Looks like the Skyfam is growing by the minute and everyone’s just so happy about their growing family!

