PRC now requires negative RT-PCR test result from unvaxxed, partially vaxxed exam takers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Graduates, who remain unvaccinated or those who are partially vaccinated and are scheduled to take the different examinations that will be administered by the Professional Regulation Commission this June 2022, will already be required to submit a negative RT-PCR test result taken in the last 72 hours.

Testing should be made in a molecular laboratory that is accredited by the Department of health, the Commission said in an advisory that was also shared by its Central Visayas office (PRC-7) on Friday, May 27.

An option is to undergo antigen or saliva test in DOH-accredited laboratories, at least 24-hours prior to the scheduled board examination.



The PRC advisory, posted in its official Facebook account on May 27, said that those who are already fully vaccinated will be required to present the original copy and one photocopy of their vaccination cards.

Examinees are also required to present a printout of the duly accomplished informed consent form, health declaration form, and Notice of Admission.

Failure to comply with these requirements, the commission said, is a ground to disqualify an examinee from taking any of the their licensure examinations.

The PRC licensure exams scheduled for June 2022 include Physical and Occupational Therapists (June 3 to 4), Criminologists (June 12 to 14), Architecture (June 17 and June 19), and Professional Teachers (June 26).

The venue for the Physical and Occupational Therapists Licensure Examinations in Cebu will be at Cebu Doctors University while the licensure examination for criminology graduates will be at the University of Cebu campuses.

PRC-7 is yet to announce the venue for the Architects Licensure Examination.

