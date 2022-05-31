4 alleged Chinese kidnappers die in armed encounter with police in Lapu-Lapu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four alleged Chinese kidnappers died in an armed encounter with police after the latter conducted a rescue operation of a Chinese businessman on Monday evening, May 30, 2022.

According to a police report, a joint operation of personnel from the Anti-Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit, Regional Intelligence (RID-7), Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7), Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), and the Highway Patrol Group (HPG-7), resulted to the death of four alleged Chinese kidnappers and the successful rescue of Lyu Xingou, 70, a Chinese businessman who is a native of Fujian, China but is currently residing in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Xingou was reportedly abducted from his garage inside his house last May 25, 2022 while he was preparing to go to work at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the report, one of the suspects, also a Chinese speaking man, pointed a gun towards Xingou and dragged him outside into a black Toyota Innova with an unknown plate number.

During negotiations with the son of the victim, Lyu Xicia, who is in China, the kidnappers allegedly demanded for RMB (renminbi) 1,000,000,000 in exchange with the life of the victim. The family was reportedly able to give RMB 500,000 using WeChat.

Through this contact detail, authorities were able to locate the safehouse of this alleged kidnapping group. During their surveillance, authorities chanced upon a Chinese looking individual who left the house multiple times.

Authorities also interviewed the neighbors there and they confirmed that at least four Chinese men were present in the area.

On Monday evening, May 30, operatives tried to enter the house and that led to a firefight between police and the alleged kidnappers.

The kidnappers were neutralized and the victim was rescued.

During the armed encounter, Police Master Sergeant Jornard Cumahig of AKG VFU was reportedly shot but was saved due to the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

In a Facebook live video, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, who was in the area after the incident, said the victim was abducted for about six days already. He showed photos of the area where the victim was placed inside the house.

