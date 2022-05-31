South Korea allows Filipinos to visit Jeju, Yangyang visa-free starting June 1

MANILA, Philippines — South Korea will resume visa-free entry to Filipinos who wish to visit Jeju Island and the coastal town of Yangyang starting June 1, 2022.

The South Korean Embassy in Manila made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Korea is very excited to announce that the Korean Government will allow visa-free entry to Jeju Island and Yangyang starting 1 June 2022,” the embassy said.

Filipino tourists heading to Jeju Island are allowed to enter through direct flights only and can stay there for up to 30 days.

“Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon. However, tourists are not permitted to travel to other regions outside Jeju,” the embassy said.

For Yangyang, which is located in South Korea’s Gangwon province, “Filipino tourists are required to book a group tour program arranged by a designated travel agency,” according to the embassy.

“They are allowed to stay up to 15 days and travel around the cities and places in Gangwon Province and Seoul Metropolitan Area only. Please be advised that they must travel back to the Philippines via the Yangyang International airport,” it added.

The embassy, however, reminded that tourists are still required to comply with the existing health protocols.

More information on the eligibility for the visa-free entry to South Korea as well as on the health protocols can be accessed on the embassy’s website.

“The Korean Embassy hopes that the visa-free entry will promote people-to-people exchanges between Korea and the Philippines via tourism,” it said.

The embassy also earlier announced it will resume the issuance of tourist visas beginning next month.

