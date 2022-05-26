Cebu City ends distribution of Odette, other financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of all financial aid that was affected by the election ban here was set to end on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes said in a press conference that the ten-calendar-day distribution of aid for Odette financial assistance, fire victims assistance, TUPAD beneficiaries, and city scholar, among others since May 13, 2022, was to end on Thursday.

“Last day karon sa katong girelease May 13. Wala na tay extension, last na gyod, kay kami man pud ang macall out sa COA (Commission on Audit). Naa sad tay guidelines nga gifollow,” said Reyes.

(It’s the last day today for the ones released since May 13. No more extension, it’s really the last day, because we might be called out by the COA. We have guidelines to follow.)

The City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) is awaiting the day’s end to make a comprehensive report on the 10-day distribution, but Reyes said the rough estimate is that at least 80 percent of the financial aid and stimulus was released.

If the beneficiary was not able to get the financial aid, they will no longer be able to claim it unless they seek the guidance of the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS).

Technically, the unreleased funds will be returned to the city’s coffers, essentially forfeited. However, the DSWS can reroll the payments again so that the beneficiaries can get their financial aid.

This process will take time and so beneficiaries who did not claim their financial aid cannot expect to claim it anytime soon.

A total of P277 million was set for release to 49,802 beneficiaries of the TAPAT program, Special Program for the Education of Students, honorarium for barangay health workers, fire and typhoon victims.

The distribution was delayed because of the election ban, which started on March 25, 2022, and ended after the May 9 elections.

Mayor Michael Rama has instructed that the financial assistance be released immediately when the election ban was lifted, but even after ten days of distribution, some beneficiaries still haven’t claimed the aid.

