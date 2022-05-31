Chan: Lapu remains safe amid kidnapping cases

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan assured residents and foreign visitors that his city is still safe despite the two recent kidnapping cases in the island city.

The most recent one happened last Monday involving a 70-year-old Chinese national who was successfully rescued after a bloody shootout that claimed the life of four kidnappers who police said are all Chinese nationals.

“We can assure them nga safe kining atong lugar, gumikan kay kining nahitabo nga kidnapping are all Chinese (the victim and perpetrators),” Chan said.

On the evening of May 30, 2022, elements from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the regional Police Anti Kidnapping Group Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU), Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7), Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG-7) & Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) swooped down on a two-story house in Aldea del Sol subdivision in Barangay Bankal and rescued the kidnap victim after a daring gun battle.

The shootout happened at 9:30 pm, May 30 in Block 6, Lot 14 Sevilla Street, Aldea Del Sol Sitio Kauswagan, Brgy. Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City

The incident resulted in the death of four Chinese kidnappers identified as Lin Heng with Passport No. EG8661596; You Yiping with Passport No. EB4149837; Li Fengqiang with Passport No. EF96113848; and Gong Jinming passport No. EG09367839 all of legal age and residing in the said house in Aldea del Sol, where they reportedly kept their victim.

The victim Lyu Xingou, with passport number ED0714584, a native of Fujian, China and currently residing in La Guardia, Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City, was safely rescued by the authorities. He was detained inside a dog cage. The victim was said to be doing business in Lapu-Lapu City.

Based on his meeting with the police, Mayor Chan pointed to “business rivalry” as one of the possible motives for the kidnapping.

“Among nakita nga dunay away-away nila didto pa sa China, dunay nagdiktar ngadto sa China pag-kidnap aning mga negosyante nga naa nag-negosyo sa atoang syudad,” he added.

He said the police are now assessing all gathered data to establish the connection between the recent kidnap-for-ransom incidents targeting Chinese nationals and involving Chinese nationals.

This is not the first time that a kidnapping incident happened in Lapu-Lapu City involving Chinese nationals.

The first kidnapping incident happened sometime between November and December 2021.

The second incident happened last May 7, where the victim was rescued and two suspected Chinese kidnappers were arrested.

The third and latest kidnapping incident happened last May 25, where the victim was held for six days, stuffed inside a 3 feet by 5 feet wire dog cage without proper meal and proper rest.

“Nakita namo nga murag sindikato ni siya kay prior ani nga hitabo, the Chinese is from Manila mi-ari lang sa syudad para lang pag-kidnap,” he said.

Chan believes that only one group is involved in these three kidnappings.

The mayor thanked the police and the Chinese community for cooperating and providing vital information in the investigation.

Chan will also meet all the officers of the homeowners association here in the City to map out their respective security plans.

“Ang homeowners’ officers ilang instrakan ang ilang security guard for their safety ba, ang pag-check sa moagi ug mosud sa mga sakyanan sa subdivision,” he added. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Chan: Kidnapping case won’t affect Lapu’s tourism industry

House helper accused of ‘kidnapping’ four-month-old baby nabbed in Dalaguete, Cebu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy