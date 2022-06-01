Jason Hernandez kinumpirmang hiwalay na sila ni Moira dela Torre: I’m sorry for everyone I hurt…

HIWALAY na ang mag-asawang Moira dela Torre at Jason Marvin Hernandez.

Nalungkot kami sa nabasa naming post ni Jason sa social media na tinapos na nila ng singer-songwriter ang kanilang pagsasama makalipas ang tatlong taon.

Inanunsyo ito ni Jason sa social media accounts niya tulad ng Facebook, Twitter at Instagram ngayong Martes ng gabi.

Aniya, “It is with a heavy heart that after 3 years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request privacy during this difficult time.”

Dagdag pa niya, “This is probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write. But since you guys have been with us from the start, it is only right that you hear this straight from me.

“3 years ago, I married my bestfriend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her.

“Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage. I believe that she deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a ‘peaceful’ but dishonest path.

“I take full responsibility and I’m doing my best to be better.

“From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry for everyone I hurt. Especially Moi,” ang kabuuang pahayag ng singer.

Matatandaang ikinasal sina Jason at Moira noong Enero 14, 2019 through Christian wedding na ginanap sa Narra Hill, Lian Batangas. Dinaluhan ito ng kanilang mga pamilya at mga kaibigan sa loob at labas ng showbiz.

Napaka-memorable pa mandin ang marriage proposal ni Jason kay Moira sa tabing dagat dahil nagso-shoot ng music video ng hit song niyang “Tagpuan” na idinirek ni John Prats nang sorpresahin siyang mag-propose at umani ito ng mahigit 37 million views as of this writing ang nasabing video.

Bago mag-pandemic ay nakausap namin sina Jason at Moira sa Cornerstone office at sobrang saya at sweet nila dahil halos magkasundo sila sa maraming bagay lalo na pagdating sa musika at pag-aalaga ng dogs na itinuring na nilang mga anak.

Tinanong pa nga namin that time kung kailan naman nila planong magkaroon ng anak at sinagot kami ng, “In God’s perfect time.”

Anyway, naka-off ang comment section ng IG account ni Jason pero mahigit 45,000 na ang engagement ng post niya at maging ang FB page niya ay naka-off din na umabot naman na sa 177,000 shares ang post at 234,000 ang nag-post ng sad face emoji.

Habang sinusulat namin ang balitang ito ay waiting kami sa official statement ng Cornerstone, ang management agency nina Jason at Moira.

